Menu

Advertising

Shifnal claim T20 success

Sport | Published:

Shifnal claimed the Shropshire bragging rights with victory at Bridgnorth in the Birmingham League T20 last night.

Shifnal claim T20 success

County skipper Steve Leach hit 42 off 36 balls as the visitors made 141-9 after opting to bat first. Ross Hurdley and Jean-Piere Erasmus both claimed three wickets.

Erasmus then made 39 with the bat and Gareth Mumford an unbeaten 28 but Bridgnorth closed on 116-8 to give Shifnal a 25-run success. Euan Wentworth took 3-10.

Sport Cricket

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News