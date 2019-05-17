Shifnal claim T20 success

County skipper Steve Leach hit 42 off 36 balls as the visitors made 141-9 after opting to bat first. Ross Hurdley and Jean-Piere Erasmus both claimed three wickets.

Erasmus then made 39 with the bat and Gareth Mumford an unbeaten 28 but Bridgnorth closed on 116-8 to give Shifnal a 25-run success. Euan Wentworth took 3-10.