Shifnal claim T20 success
Shifnal claimed the Shropshire bragging rights with victory at Bridgnorth in the Birmingham League T20 last night.
County skipper Steve Leach hit 42 off 36 balls as the visitors made 141-9 after opting to bat first. Ross Hurdley and Jean-Piere Erasmus both claimed three wickets.
Erasmus then made 39 with the bat and Gareth Mumford an unbeaten 28 but Bridgnorth closed on 116-8 to give Shifnal a 25-run success. Euan Wentworth took 3-10.
