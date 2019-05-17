Paceman Josh Tongue puts Pears in control

England director of cricket Ashley Giles saw Tongue dismiss Durham captain Cameron Bancroft for the second time in the game and then make inroads into the middle order as he completed a five-wicket haul. He had been picked for the England Lions trips to the West Indies in early 2018 and then the Test against Pakistan A in November but had to withdraw from both through injury.

But Tongue started the 2019 campaign with six wickets in the innings victory at Leicestershire and has made another significant contribution here.

He finished with 5-37 as Durham were dismissed for 197 to leave Worcestershire needing 81 to win.

The home side had gained a first-innings advantage of 117 after extending their overnight total from 321 for six to 390 all out, securing four batting points.

The four-pronged Worcestershire pace attack then got to work as wickets fell at regular intervals.

But Trevaskis, with 47, kept Worcestershire at bay until Tongue returned to dismiss him and Matt Salisbury in successive balls.

Durham had been immediately on the back foot with Alex Lees lbw to Charlie Morris and fellow opener Cameron Steel bowled by a Joe Leach delivery which cut back.

Tongue accounted for Bancroft, on 25, when the Australian dragged the ball onto his stumps.

Advertising

Wicketkeeper Ben Cox then produced a superb leg-side stumping to dismiss Gareth Harte standing up to Ed Barnard.

Ned Eckersley looked to turn the ball to leg and was bowled by a Tongue delivery which kept low.

The steady procession of wickets continued as Jack Burnham, who had top-scored with 76 in Durham’s first innings, pushed forward and edged Tongue through to Cox with the total 129 for six.

Ben Raine helped Trevaskis add 49 in 19 overs before he holed out to Daryl Mitchell at midwicket off Leach.

Advertising

Trevaskis fell three short of his half-century when he was lbw to Tongue, who then yorked Matt Salisbury with his next delivery.

Leach wrapped up the innings when Chris Rushworth was caught behind.

When Worcestershire resumed this morning, Ross Whiteley and Cox completed their century partnership in 22 overs.

Rushworth broke the stand when it was worth 101 by bowling Whiteley, who struck nine fours and two sixes in his 96-ball 72.

A fourth batting point was secured with four balls to spare when Barnard edged Raine to the boundary.

Salisbury struck twice in the same over as Cox clipped the ball into the hands of Matthew Potts at midwicket to depart for 38 and Leach went for an ambitious pull and was bowled.

But Barnard and last man Tongue added 36 before the former skied spinner Trevaskis to backward square-leg.