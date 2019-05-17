Menu

GB call-up for Mia Evans

By Joseph Masi | Sport | Published:

Talented gymnast Mia Evans is celebrating after being named in Team GB’s junior gymnastics squad.

Mia Evans

The youngster, who is a member of Park Wrekin Gymnastics Club in Wellington, attended a trial in a bid to earn a place in the prestigious squad.

And the 12-year-old overcame competition from talented gymnasts across the country to earn a call-up.

Evans competes on five pieces – the floor, asymmetric bars, vault, beam and the range.

But she wasn’t the only Park Wrekin member to impress at the trial day with Izzy Wheeldon and Gabby Williams named as second and third reserve respectively.

