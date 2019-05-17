Clubs urged to do more on umpiring

Tom Kane believes both clubs and leagues should be doing more to help find and train more qualified officials in the county.

Shropshire currently has just 99 Association of Cricket (ACO) accredited officials but more than 120 teams competing each weekend.

Attempts to boost those numbers have so far met with frustration, despite player surveys often returning a negative views on umpire performances.

In an open letter to club chairmen, Kane said: “If the players and their clubs want trained umpires and scorers in all divisions, then the initiative for providing candidates with a commitment to officiate in our matches must come from the league and its clubs.

“I ask you as the chairman of your club to help us find more qualified officials for our beautiful game in Shropshire.”

Current ECB rules state that only elite cricket leagues, such as the Birmingham League, must have ACO members umpiring matches.

Yet Kane believes this is lower than the equivalent requirements in both football and rugby and is eager to raise standards across all divisions.