Wolves face old boy Ty Proctor

American sensation Becker, in his first season with the Parrys International Wolves, top scored for USA in Saturday’s Monster Energy FIM Speedway of Nations at Belle Vue.

And British star Lambert, the current national champion, notched a handy six-points as GB went on to win the meeting at Belle Vue and progress through to Russia for the final in July.

King’s Lynn also include Ty Proctor, who won the league title in Wolves colours a decade ago.

Becker said: “I’m enjoying my racing right now and I’m pleased with how things are going.

“I’m pleased to be with Wolverhampton and hopefully we can go on a winning run now, but we know every meeting is tough in the top league here in England.”

Scott Nicholls retains his place in the Wolverhampton side with Jacob Thorssell not yet ready for a return to UK racing after his winter injury.

And the rider replacement facility continues to operate for Nick Morris who is still recovering from a wrist injury and may need another two weeks.

Wolverhampton: Sam Masters, Kyle Howarth, Scott Nicholls, Nick Morris R/R, Rory Schlein, Ashley Morris, Luke Becker.

King’s Lynn: Robert Lambert, Lewis Kerr, Ty Proctor, Erik Riss, Thomas Jorgensen, Michael Palm Toft, Kasper Andersen.