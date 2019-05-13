Judoka Gemma Howell wins bronze at Baku Grand Slam

The European Championships bronze medallist, 28, beat Austrian Michaela Polleres with a single waza-ari to give her a podium finish. Two-time and reigning world champion Chizuru Arai of Japan won her sixth Grand Slam gold, beating Sweden’s Anna Bernholm into silver place. The second bronze medal was won by Spain’s Maria Bernabeu.

“I’m over the moon,” said Howell. “I’ve been trying to get a Grand Slam medal for years now. I’m really happy finally pocketing one.”

Currently 30th in the world rankings, grabbing the Grand Slam hardware will definitely boost her qualification.

“I was troubled by two injuries in the qualification time, so I was slipping down the world rankings. This will jump me again for sure,” she added.