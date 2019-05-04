Oliver Townend maintains Badminton dominance

The world No3, who is based at Duddlestone Heath near Ellesmere, dominated Thursday’s action, posting a record Badminton dressage score of 19.7 penalties on Cillnabradden Evo.

That combination still leads after yesterday’s dressage phase completion, but Townend now also holds second place with his 2017 Burghley champion Ballaghmor Class. No rider in Badminton’s 70-year history has ever gone into the pivotal cross-country phase filling first and second positions.

If he is crowned Badminton winner for a second time in his career after showjumping tomorrow, it would put 36-year-old on course for eventing’s Rolex Grand Slam later this year. It carries a £270,000 jackpot for any rider that lands consecutive Kentucky, Badminton and Burghley crowns.

Fellow Shropshire rider Emily Philp proved dreams really can come true when she competed in the dressage event at Badminton.

The 34-year-old from of Claverley stepped out on her horse Camembert to complete an incredible turnaround from a career-threatening tumble she suffered six years ago. She suffered multiple injuries after Camembert fell on her but Philp refused to let her dream die and yesterday marked her triumphant recovery.

She takes part in the cross country today before concluding in the show jumping tomorrow.