Shropshire Academy to begin with T20 match

The teams will meet in a Twenty20 match which starts at Shrewsbury School at 4.30pm today.

The Academy – the new name for the side previously known as the Shropshire Development XI – will be captained by Bridgnorth spinner Sam Baugh.

Ian Roe, the Shropshire Academy coach, said: “We always look forward to visiting Shrewsbury School and our hosts always look after us so well. It’s a great facility to go and play cricket and we enjoy the challenge.

“Some of the lads in our side had first-team opportunities in the Twenty20 warm up matches against Staffordshire at Wrekin College last weekend.

“For some of the others selected it is reward after they trained with the Emerging Player Programme over the winter and did well, so we’re looking forward to seeing how they perform.”

Shropshire Academy will follow up their match at Shrewsbury School by facing Development XIs from Staffordshire and Cheshire.

Fixtures are also confirmed against Northamptonshire Academy and Lancashire Academy.

They will also take part in a four-team Twenty20 tournament at Worcestershire’s New Road ground in August.

Team: Sam Baugh (Bridgnorth, captain), Harry Chandler (Wem), Sam Davies (Oswestry), Sam Ellis (Shrewsbury), Jack Furnival (Norton-in-Hales), Ross Hurdley (Bridgnorth), Ben Lees (Bridgnorth), Matt Rees (Worfield), Matty Simmonds (Wellington), Luke Thornton (Allscott), Josh White (Shifnal).