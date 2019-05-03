Monika Oparka completes Madeira Island Ultra Trail Marathon

The punishing event is part of the Ultra Trail World Tour Series of long distance trail races of over 100Km at venues around the world.

Commencing at midnight, she completed the arduous course, which covered the full length of the mountainous island from coast to coast and taking in the island’s highest peaks.

The race is 73 miles in length with 23,000 feet of ascent, and she completed the distance in a time of 29hrs, 39mins 37secs.

To put her achievement into context, 260 of the 900 field either pulled out or were disqualified.