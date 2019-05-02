Oliver Townend bids to follow up American victory

Townend, from Duddleston Heath, near Ellesmere, arrives at the prestigious Gloucestershire event after retaining the Land Rover Kentucky title and landing a £100,000 top prize last weekend. It was the fifth eventing ‘major’ of his career, and he is expected to mount a major challenge aboard his 2017 Burghley champion Ballaghmor Class, a combination that finished fifth at Badminton 12 months ago.

But British hopes do not only rest with the 36-year-old over four days of dressage, cross-country and showjumping action.

The field also includes 2017 European individual bronze medallist Nicola Wilson, three members of Britain’s gold medal-winning team at the World Equestrian Games last season – Gemma Tattersall, Piggy French and Tom McEwen – plus 2014 World Games team silver medallist and former Badminton top-three finisher Harry Meade.

There has only been one British Badminton winner – William Fox-Pitt – in the last 10 years.

Townend led from start to finish in America on his 2018 Kentucky champion Cooley Master Class.

The combination posted a dressage score of 24.1 penalties to lead after the first phase, then collected just 1.2 cross-country time penalties. But intense pressure was put on him by eventual runner-up Boyd Martin after the American showjumped clear aboard Tsetserleg.

It meant Townend had to go clear in pursuit of a £100,000 top prize, but he delivered an impressive display.

“He’s a fantastic jumper, a really careful horse and tries his best for you,” said Townend. “It’s much nicer jumping a clear round and letting the rest be under pressure.”