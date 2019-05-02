Emily Philp makes her Badminton bow

Emily suffered horrific injuries six years ago in a fall while eventing in Northamptonshire, which left her hospitalised and put her equestrian career in doubt, writes Bradley Rice.

“I had only completed one event with my horse, Camembert, and then in our second, at the last fence, disaster struck,” said Emily.

“Quite literally, Camembert used me as an airbag, he landed straight on me and I was crushed underneath him.

“I was airlifted to hospital. I remember sitting in my hospital bed, thinking ‘this is it, I’m never going to event again’.”

Emily, of Claverley, near Bridgnorth, who started eventing at Albrighton Pony Club when she was a teenager, was determined to prove the doctors wrong.

She suffered extensive injuries, but after being told she would spend at least six weeks in hospital, she was out in less than a week.

“I had five broken ribs, two punctured lungs, a torn spleen and my wrist was smashed to pieces,” said Emily.

“The doctors said I would be two weeks in intensive care but within six weeks, I was back riding again.

Advertising

“It took a lot not just physically but mentally too and I have Jon Pitts, my performance coach to thank. He really helped me, at a very difficult time.”

The 34-year-old has come back in style and heads to Badminton, one of the greatest competitions in the eventing calendar, full of excitement and enthusiasm.

It appears Emily was always destined to compete at Badminton, it’s in her blood – her grandfather, Jim Kerr, was a part of the very first event in 1949, working as a vet.

“Of course I’m nervous but I’m incredibly excited as well.

Advertising

“It’s one of the biggest eventing competitions in the world and I have finally got there,”she added. Emily knows its a huge opportunity and she is looking forward to see how the 14-year-old Camembert will perform under pressure.

Her horse could set the precedent for years to come as Camembert is one of 18 competition and livery horses that Emily currently has in her stables at Galatea Farm in Shropshire.

“It’s just a case of seeing how Camembert copes. It’s all about building for the future.

“If we complete all our events I will be more than happy, anything else will be a bonus. Looking ahead to Badminton, Emily believes her fall made her a better rider and she takes only positives from her experience.

“It’s strange to say, but it really did do me some good,” she said. “The reason, I fell was because I was working too hard, not giving myself time to rest.

“I made me reassess all aspects of my life, training, diet, sleep, I realised I needed to make changes if I were to compete at the highest level.”