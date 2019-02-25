Fifth-placed finish for judoka star Natalie Powell

The Powys-born fighter competed for a bronze medal at the championships, which finished yesterday.

But she was beaten by Slovenia’s Klara Apotekar in the under-78kg category.

Powell initially made it through to the quarter-finals of the competition where she was beaten by Germany’s Anna Maria Wagner.

She then overcame Russia’s Antonina Shmeleva in the Repechage final before losing to Apotekar.

Elsewhere in Germany, Shrewsbury-born Judoka Sarah Adlington was knocked out in the second round of the over-78kg category.

Adlington beat Croatia’s Ivana Maranic in the first round but she then slipped to defeat against Larisa Ceric of Bosnia and Herzegovina.