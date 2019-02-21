Freya Anderson dominates with seven golds

Rising GB star Anderson, 17, dominated the Team Bath Grand Prix event in Bristol with four season-bests in her seven wins from seven races.

European champion Anderson, from The Wirral but part of the north Shropshire club, clinched gold in the 50m and 400m freestyle, 50m and 100m fly, 200m individual medley, 100m and 200m freestyle.

Her 50m and 400m freestyle, 50m and 100m fly were season’s bests efforts while Anderson recorded a personal best in the 200m IM.

The pool starlet believes her intense training sessions paid off. She said: “It was really good and I feel that even though I was under heavy training my racing felt amazing.

“I thought my race processes were much better as well. It was a really fun environment and to swim races I don’t normally do was so much fun.”

Anderson is next in action on March 15-17 at the Edinburgh International Meet.