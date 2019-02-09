Deep clean at Ludlow Racecourse after equine flu alert

The outbreak came from the Cheshire stables of trainer Donald McCain, with two horses from his yard running at Ludlow earlier this week.

Experts have said the animals from the infected yard could have potentially exposed a significant number of horses. Racing in the UK has been cancelled until next Wednesday, and no meets are scheduled at Ludlow for two weeks.

Clerk of the course Simon Sherwood said a deep clean will take place for a number of days, and he is hopeful that racing can resume at the track in two weeks’ time. He said: “We know it is one of the yards that had a couple of horses racing here on Wednesday that had the flu.

“Now there is a clean-up operation that we must do, which is a level two clean out.

Racing at Ludlow has been suspended

“This is an intense disinfecting of the stables at the course, of which we have 80, and that will take about a day and a half to two days to do.

“Then following that we have to leave it all for about four days, and we can put the bedding back into the stables. We have no racing here for two weeks anyway, so hopefully we have that extra time to get stuff ready.

“We know what there was a flu virus outbreak in Europe, I believe it was in France, but hopefully this one here can be isolated. We just have to wait and see now, but we are very hopefully we will be racing again in two weeks’ time.”

The British Horseracing Authority first called all meetings off on Thursday after three vaccinated horses tested positive, and that has led to all meetings being cancelled until Wednesday.

More than 100 trainer stables around the country have been placed on lockdown, with the BHA keen to avoid any unnecessary risk of spreading the infection.

Disruption

There has been some concern that next month’s racing showpiece, the Cheltenham Festival, could suffer as a result of the outbreak.

However the BHA insisted it is doing everything it can to avoid further disruption to the sport.

A statement said: “This precautionary approach is intended to ensure we put the health of the horse population and control of the virus first, and avoid any unnecessary risk that might come from returning to racing too quickly.

“We appreciate the impact that this may have on the sport commercially, but disease control in order to mitigate the risk of further disruption to the sport – and safeguard the health and welfare of our horses – must be a priority.”

Saturday’s meetings at Uttoxeter and Wolverhampton on Saturday have been hit, along with the scheduled meetings at Hereford an Wolverhampton on Monday.

Hunting has been hit by the outbreak

Mr Sherwood praised the quick response of the BHA, which has said a further update will be given on Tuesday next week.

The statement added: “The BHA’s veterinary team has today been in contact with more than 50 trainers and veterinarians to allow it to make an informed assessment of the risk of equine influenza spreading.

“The disease can take up to three days before symptoms are visible, meaning it will take until Sunday at the earliest before the BHA can gather all the information required.

“This approach will allow samples to be collected and assessed by the Animal Health Trust in order that a fully informed decision can be made on Monday. This may then allow declarations to take place on Tuesday in time for racing on Wednesday.”

On Friday morning, the Ludlow Hunt said that in line with BHA shut-down, all activities had been suspended to prevent a spread of the virus.