More success for Henry Oliver with Ludlow victory

Louis’ Vac Pouch (5-2) was his fourth winner from his last eight runners in the officialphotographersuk.com Novices’ Chase at Ludlow yesterday. A 145-rated hurdler at his peak, he was making his debut over fences on his first start for the yard.

“He came from Philip Hobbs and he told me all about him,” said Oliver.

“He had a problem with a stifle and missed a month, so the owners have been patient. He’s been jumping well at home, we got him here in one piece and started him over two miles because he missed a bit of time.

“We’re looking at some nice races at Ayr in the spring and if we can pick up some little novice chases along the way, that would be lovely.”