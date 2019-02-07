Fantastic five in a row for Bonza Girl

Jeremy Scott has worked wonders with the six-year-old, who began the season with a lowly rating of 90.

Now racing off 116, she has struck up a great partnership with red-hot conditional jockey Rex Dingle who has been on board for all her wins.

While her last success came by a neck, this time it was even closer with Bonza Girl (7-2) getting the verdict by a nose in a photo with Dinos Benefit.

“She’s been incredible really, it’s nothing clever that I’ve done, it’s just that she’s a year older and has matured,” said Scott.

“She started off this season well handicapped, but Rex has ridden her beautifully. She’s very willing and very tough.

“You’d think the handicapper will have something to say about this and you’d be surprised if she could win another if she goes up another two or three. But she knows where the winning line is and she wants to win, which is a real help.

“She’s won over a few different trips, but I’d say two-four to two-six is her optimum.

“I haven’t had one win five in a row before, but On The Bridge did win five handicaps one season with the odd second along the way.

“Rex has struck up a really good partnership with this mare. He’s in the yard riding out once a week and knows the horses, he’s a very talented rider with a brain on him. He’s a pleasure to work with.”

Smarty Wild was a 20-1 winner of the opening M.G. Shopfronts Ltd. “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle for Hobbs and Tom O’Brien.

Dan Skelton’s Gortroe Joe (4-1) was a seven-length winner of the Attwood Memorial Trophy Handicap Chase.

Paul Nicholls’ Tommy Silver was still going well when he was carried out by Gardefort, who was in the process of unseating Harry Nugent.

There was a form of compensation for Nicholls, though, when Miranda (7-4) won the C.B. Protection Fillies’ Juvenile Hurdle under Harry Cobden.

Charlie Bennett was given a 12-day ban by the Kempton stewards after being found guilty of careless riding in an incident which saw Robert Havlin taken to hospital.

Bennett was riding Lieutenant Conde in the Move Over To Matchbook which was won by Robert Cowell’s Sir Ox.

Around three furlongs from home Havlin’s mount, the John Gosden-trained Beehaar, unfortunately clipped heels and took a fatal fall.

In an incident which also involved Laura Coghlan on Um Sharma and Stevie Donohoe on Gabrial The Giant, the stewards found that Bennett “edged left without correction when not sufficiently clear of Havlin”. There was a slight delay to the following race due to a wait for sufficient medical cover.

Temporary clerk of the course Ed Gretton said: “Rob had a heavy fall and has been taken to St George’s Hospital in Tooting for further assessment.”

Gordon Elliott endured a mixed day as he celebrated three winners at Ayr but was also hit with a £3,000 fine for schooling in public.

Elliott was on the mark with the unbeaten Galvin (30-100 favourite) in the Dream Weddings At Western House Hotel Novices’ Hurdle, Veinard (2-1) in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Chase and Arion Sky (7-4 favourite) in the closing bumper.

Davy Russell rode the first and last of those, but Conor O’Farrell replaced him on Veinard as Russell was still shook up from a fall on Pat’s Oscar, who looked set to win the Weatherbys General Stud Book Mares’ Handicap Hurdle when coming down at the last. However, the stewards were not happy with Henry Brooke’s ride on Braid Blue, who finished a nine-length fifth to Galvin.

The stewards judged that Brooke could not be seen to have asked for a “timely, real and substantial effort to obtain the best possible placing”.

Brooke was suspended for 14 days and Braid Blue prevented from running for 40 days.