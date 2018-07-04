Oliver, 12, in the fast lane

Oliver, who is 12, is following in the tyre tracks of his father Edward and grandfather Alan Cottam who both enjoyed successful motorsport careers.

Oliver, from Gatcombe Way, Telford, took part in the X30 Mini race at Whilton Mill race track, near Daventry.

He took the prize for top novice racer, and came seventh overall racing against a number of far more experienced drivers.

"It was really exciting, I was really glad to win," said the youngster.

Edward, who is well-known as a hill-climb racer, said Oliver had come on in leaps and bounds since receiving coaching from instructor Piers Prior.

The race took place on June 23 and 24, with the qualification race taking part on the Saturday, and the final on the Sunday.

Edward, 50, added: "It was Oliver's second weekend with the team following a great debut at Shenington, near Banbury, where he learned a new circuit and enjoyed becoming part of the team.

"Oli set personal best times in almost every session and was very good at making improvements to his driving after chatting to me about where he could improve."

It is 60 years since Oliver's grandfather Alan raced at Chateau Impney in an infamous race which saw him the gearbox of his ERA car explode, causing extensive damage to the front of a Porsche being driven by one of his competitors.

Thankfully, there were have been no such dramas for Oliver yet.

Alan, who lives in Broughton, near Claverley, was a prolific racing driver from 1955 to 1983.

“I think I had nine consecutive fastest times of the day at Prescott Hill Climb near Cheltenham. I had several at Shelsley Walsh and quite a few in circuit racing,” says the retired engineer who worked at Boulton Paul in Wolverhampton.