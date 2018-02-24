Shropshire bobsledder Ben Simons and Team GB medal hopes dashed in South Korea

Ben ‘The Bounce’ is part of one of two British four-man crews out in PyeongChang for the Games, but neither team could top 17th in the rankings after a bad day in South Korea.

Simon's bobsleigh finished 17th, whilst the other Team GB crew finished one place behind, with both over one second behind leaders Germany.

That result leaves the crews' chances of a medal over the final two heats, which take place in the early hours of Sunday morning, unlikely.

Germany currently occupy the gold and bronze medal positions in the event, with Korea in second.

Simons' teammate Lamin Deen accepted that the result was a disappointing one, following the conclusion of the night's action.

"We're a team who wins and loses together but there's no denying that today was a bad day," he told BBC Sport.