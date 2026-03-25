Government awards another £3.5m to Citizens Theatre to complete redevelopment

A theatre described as a “significant national asset” is to receive further Scottish Government cash to help complete a seven-year redevelopment project.

Ministers have awarded an additional £3.5 million to the Citizens Theatre in Glasgow – taking the total Government contribution to £17.5 million.

The latest funding will help the Citizens cover the final costs of what is described as an “extensive refurbishment” to the building in the Gorbals area, which has been its home since 1945.

It reopened in August 2025 following seven years of work to modernise the building, which originally opened as Her Majesty’s Theatre in 1878.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said: “As well as being the main producing theatre for audiences in the west of Scotland, Citizens Theatre is a significant national asset for the theatre sector, providing regular employment for around 120 staff across creative, technical, front of house and administrative roles.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson described the Citizens as a ‘significant national asset’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“This latest funding, covering the final costs of the seven-year refurbishment, takes total Scottish Government investment in the theatre’s development to £17.5 million, underlining our recognition of the Citizens’ importance for the Gorbals, for Glasgow, and the wider theatre sector.”

Alison Newtown, chairwoman of the Citizens Theatre Board, said it is “deeply grateful to the Scottish Government for this crucial funding that allows us to complete our building redevelopment project”.

She added: “With our funders’ support, we have delivered a transformed, accessible theatre building, deeply rooted in the many communities that it serves.

“Glasgow has welcomed us back with open arms – with more than 50,000 people through our doors since we reopened last year.

“Our funders have been steadfast in their commitment to the project and this final intervention by the Scottish Government was the last step in the journey.

“With an exciting season of work ahead, we will continue to deliver artistic excellence for and with our communities as part of Scotland’s rich and internationally renowned cultural offer.”