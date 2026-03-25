Down with this sort of thing – Father Ted star calls for ban on fox hunting

Father Ted star Pauline McLynn has said she “cannot believe that in the 21st century, we’re still asking for a ban on fox hunting”.

The actress joined a protest in Dublin calling for the sport to be outlawed in Ireland.

The event was organised by Rural Ireland Against Fox Hunting, who say polls show 77% of people in the country support a ban.

Speaking outside Leinster House, McLynn – who played housekeeper Mrs Doyle – said of fox hunting: “I can’t believe it’s still legal.

McLynn said she could not believe fox hunting is still legal’ (Brian Lawless/PA)

“It just doesn’t make any sense that a very beautiful creature should be chased to within an inch of its life and then torn apart in the most excruciating death in the name of sport or even tradition.

“Just because something’s traditional, and the tiny tradition at that, doesn’t mean that it’s any good. There’s no place for it any more.”

As McLynn stepped up to deliver a speech, protesters quipped: “Down with this sort of thing”, quoting a famous line from the 90s TV show in which she starred.

“Down with this sort of thing, indeed,” she replied.

In December, an amendment to the Animal Health and Welfare Bill 2025 to ban the practice, was defeated in the Dail.

Protesters from Rural Ireland Against Fox Hunting took part in a demonstration outside Leinster House in Dublin (PA/Brian Lawless)

Some of the protesters on Wednesday dressed up as Suffragettes in Edwardian costumes, while others wore fox masks.

Veronica Brady said she had done so because: “The suffragettes fought for change.

“They also spoke for the people who maybe weren’t heard.”

Another protester, who did not want to be named, wore a traditional red fox-hunting blazer and carried a horn.

He said he was taking part in the event because: “We’re in the middle of a biodiversity crisis and we need to start showing respect for nature and for the creatures of the wild.”