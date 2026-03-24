The Repair Shop declined to fix Bob Monkhouse’s joke book as contents unsuitable

BBC show The Repair Shop scrapped plans to fix a joke book belonging to Bob Monkhouse after the contents were deemed “not appropriate”.

Production staff decided not to repair the late comedian’s book or feature it on the show after they read the jokes inside.

Joanna Ball, managing director of production company Ricochet, which makes The Repair Shop, said: “We planned to fix the joke book, but when we got it to the barn and saw it in its entirety, we realised it contained many jokes that were not appropriate for a programme.

“We explained this to the family and returned the book to them.

TV personality Bob Monkhouse with his Tric special award in March 2003 (Andy Butterton/PA)

“We did not complete filming of the item, so it was never included in the programme.”

It is understood the production decision was supported by the BBC.

Monkhouse died in 2003 at the age of 75 after a battle with prostate cancer.

One of the most famous faces on British television, he was the host of television game shows including Golden Shot, Bob’s Full House, Family Fortunes, Celebrity Squares and Wipeout.

He also hosted his own chat show for the BBC, The Bob Monkhouse Show.

This is not the first time his joke books have made headlines. Some were stolen in 1995 and Monkhouse offered a £10,000 reward before they were returned 18 months later after a police operation at his agents.