Novelist Jane Fallon feels ‘remarkably fine’ following breast cancer surgery

Best selling novelist Jane Fallon has said she feels “remarkably fine” following her breast cancer surgery,

It comes after the writer, 65, who is also the partner of comedian Ricky Gervais, announced earlier this month that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Known for penning Getting Rid Of Matthew, the novelist underwent surgery on Monday which she said “went very well” in an Instagram post.

The post, which included a number of photographs of Fallon in the hospital as well as back at home, said: “Little update. Big day.

“I had my op this morning. I’m feeling remarkably fine (which is possibly the drugs, and they might also explain why I’m cross eyed in photo 5). It all went very well, apparently.

“I’m held together with superglue (probably not superglue) and dissolving stitches.

“Now I just have to wait 8-10 days for confirmation that they’ve got it all and the margins are clear (small percent chance of more surgery).

“A huge thanks for all the lovely messages I’ve had since I posted about what was happening. I’ve honestly been blown away and I’m reading every single one of them even if I’m not quite keeping up with replying #breastcancer.”

Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon arriving for the 2014 National Television Awards at the O2 Arena, London (Yui Mok/PA)

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women in the UK, according to the NHS, and can sometimes spread to other parts of the body if not treated, known as secondary breast cancer.

Symptoms include a lump, swelling in the breast, chest or armpit, change in the skin of the breast, and change in size or shape of one or both breasts.

Mammograms can help detect breast cancer that is too small to feel or see, with treatment more likely to be successful if caught early.

The author has written 14 books including her debut, Getting Rid Of Matthew, which is being adapted into a film starring Wild Child actress Emma Roberts, Legally Blonde’s Luke Wilson and The Hangover’s Heather Graham.

She is also known for Faking Friend, Got You Back and her latest offering, Welcome To The Neighbourhood.