Music festivals made more accessible for disabled fans

Music festivals such as Reading and Leeds are now more accessible for disabled fans after action was taken over issues such as a lack of accessible toilets.

Disabled festival-goers also reported problems with being able to see the stage and with having their disabilities questioned by event staff at London’s Wireless Festival in 2022, and Download Festival at Donington Park, Leicestershire, in 2023.

It led the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) to take action against Live Nation and its festival operator Festival Republic.

The EHRC used its enforcement powers to enter a legally binding Section 23 agreement with Live Nation to ensure it made accessibility improvements at its festivals.

It said festival goers will notice a range of accessibility improvements from the moment they apply for an event ticket through to having improved accessible facilities onsite.

Changes include enhanced accessibility guides at all festivals so disabled fans can find event-specific accessibility information policies and guidelines, and an audit of all festival websites and apps to make sure they meet also meet guidelines.

The inclusion of sensory calm spaces at all festivals has also been introduced, along with compulsory disability awareness and inclusion training, and a mystery shopper system where disabled participants attend selected festivals and assess the accessible facilities available.

Surveys will also be distributed to disabled fans after events, so they can be analysed and inform planning for future festivals.

Crowds at the main stage at Wireless Festival (James Manning/PA)

EHRC chairwoman Dr Mary-Ann Stephenson said: “Festivals should be a place where everyone can have fun and make lasting memories.

“That’s why we took action against Live Nation, using our regulatory powers to ensure it complied with its legal duties to create inclusive and accessible events that everyone can be a part of.

“After monitoring its activity for the past two years, we’re content that Live Nation has met the terms of its legal agreement with us, making a series of necessary changes to ensure disabled fans can enjoy festivals just as easily as anyone else.

“These tangible improvements will create an environment every fan can enjoy and give disabled people an opportunity to have their voices heard, shaping the accessibility of future events.

“We expect other festival operators to take this opportunity to examine what they are doing to make reasonable adjustments for disabled fans and ensure they are creating inclusive events for everyone.”