Miley Cyrus: Hannah Montana anniversary special is a gift for fans and for me

Miley Cyrus has said the TV special to mark the 20th anniversary of her hit show Hannah Montana is a “gift to the fans, but also for me”.

The Disney Channel TV series, which started in 2006 and ran for four seasons, launched Cyrus to fame when she was just 13.

Cyrus played Miley Stewart, an average teenage girl who lived a double life as a famous pop singer named Hannah Montana and who constantly tried to conceal her true identity from the public.

Miley Cyrus at the premiere (Frank Micelotta/Disney)

Her father was played by Cyrus’s own father, Billy Ray Cyrus, in both the show and the 2009 film.

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, which will stream on Disney+, will see Cyrus revisit her most memorable moments in an in-depth interview with Alex Cooper, the host of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Miley Cyrus with boyfriend Maxx Morando (Frank Micelotta/Disney)

The special will also feature a behind-the-scenes look at Cyrus’s archival collection, as well as appearances from familiar faces and surprise guests, and special musical performances by Cyrus.

Arriving at the premiere of the special at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, sporting a glittery dress bearing an image of Hannah Montana, Cyrus said: “It’s such a celebration, the special really is a gift really to the fans but also for me.

Cyrus with (l-r) Lily-Rose Purcell, Maxx Morando, her other Tish Cyrus-Purcell, her stepfather Dominic Purcell and her sister Brandi Cyrus (Frank Micelotta/Disney)

“It’s an amazing different perspective to be out of it but get to be a part of it in a way that I couldn’t when I was so in the middle of the chaos before.”

Cyrus was joined on the red carpet by some of the stars of the original series, including Jason Earles, Moises Arias, Cody Linley, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle and Shanica Knowles.

Cyrus with Shanica Knowles, Anna Maria Perez De Tagle, Cody Linley, Jason Earles and Moises Arias (Frank Micelotta/Disney)

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is streaming now on Disney+.