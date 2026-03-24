Married At First Sight coach Mel Schilling dies aged 54 ‘surrounded by love’

Married At First Sight relationship coach Mel Schilling has died aged 54, weeks after announcing that doctors could no longer treat her cancer.

Schilling – known for offering relationship advice on the hit Channel 4 reality dating show – died on Tuesday “surrounded by love”, according to a family statement.

The Australian TV star announced earlier in March that her cancer had spread, including to the left side of her brain, and that there was “nothing further” doctors could do to treat it.

A statement from her husband Gareth said: “Melanie Jane Brisbane-Schilling passed away peacefully today, surrounded by love.

“In her final moments, when I thought cancer had taken away her ability to speak, she ushered me closer and whispered a message for Maddie and me that will sustain me for the rest of my life.

“It took all of her remaining strength, and that gesture summed up our wee Melsie perfectly.

“Even then, her only thought was for Maddie and me. This is a woman who became a new mum and a TV star at 42 — and nailed both.

“This is a woman who, through two years of chemotherapy, when she could barely lift her head from the pillow, never complained and never stopped showing courage, grace, compassion and empathy, and never missed a day of filming.

“To most of you, she was Mel Schilling — matriarch of MAFS and queen of reality TV.

“To Maddie and me, she was our wee Melsie: an incredible mum, role model, and soulmate.”

Schilling explained earlier in March that she underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy followed by radiotherapy during filming for Mafs.

She had previously announced she would be stepping back from the Australian version of the programme after 12 seasons on the expert panel.

The statement continued: “Life can be beautiful, and life can be incredibly cruel. But ultimately, life is fleeting, fragile, and tomorrow is promised to no one.

“On behalf of our family and her incredible friendship group, thank you for the support from around the world.”

“If you can do anything to honour Mel, please live life to the full, love your people well, and try not to sweat the small stuff.

“I had 15 wonderful years with my soulmate, and it was the privilege of my life to be by her side. For that, I will be forever thankful.

“Goodbye, my love. My one. Until we meet again.”

The post was flooded with tributes and comments of support including from Fearne Cotton, radio presenter Harriet Rose, and Love Island star Ekin Su.

Writer Elizabeth Day said: “What a woman. What a radiant, shining light. How grateful I am to have known her. How grateful I am to you, Gaz, and to Maddie for being the loves of her life.

“I love you all so much. Thank you for the gift of your friendship. And thank you most of all to Mel. Our girl.”

TV presenter Alison Hammond also paid tribute and commented on a separate post: “Condolences to her family. A massive loss. RIP my friend”.

Channel 4 paid tribute to the relationship coach, in a statement shared on Instagram, describing Schilling as someone who “radiated joy, warmth and optimism”.

The statement said: “We’re privileged to be the channel that is home to Mel’s work, which was at the heart of Married At First Sight’s phenomenal success, both in the UK and Australia.

“It reflected so much about her – her fierce advocacy for other women, her passion for healthy relationships and her mission to unite people in love.

“For many who work for Channel 4, Mel was not just a colleague but a friend, someone who radiated joy, warmth and optimism, who energised every room she walked into, with humour and positivity.

“Everyone who knew her will miss all this about her and much more. We share in the sorrow that we’re sure many viewers will now feel at this terrible loss.”

CPL, which makes Married At First Sight UK, said: “Mel went far beyond being just a fantastic on-screen presenter; she was a friend to CPL, and to many of us who worked with her.

“We send our love and heartfelt condolences at this incredibly difficult time to Mel’s family, friends, and all who were close to her. She will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched.”

Genevieve Edwards, chief executive of Bowel Cancer UK, said: “Mel’s courage in speaking so openly about bowel cancer, from her diagnosis through to treatment and everything in between, has already made a profound difference.

“By sharing her story, she has helped raise vital awareness and encouraged countless people to listen to their bodies and contact their GP when something doesn’t feel right. That message has the power to save lives.

“Every 12 minutes someone in the UK is diagnosed with bowel cancer, making it the UK’s fourth most common cancer. If you’re experiencing symptoms of bowel cancer like bleeding from your bottom, blood in your poo or a change in your pooing habits, please contact your GP to ask for an at-home test.”