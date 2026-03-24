Liam and Noel Gallagher shown having a laugh in Oasis tour photography book

Oasis’ Liam and Noel Gallagher are seen smiling together backstage in a photograph featured in their upcoming reunion tour book.

The collection of pictures, The Oasis Live ’25 Opus, chronicles the Britpop band’s world tour with behind-the-scenes snapshots of the group and their fans.

Created in collaboration with the Gallagher brothers, the photographs were shot by Simon Emmett who was also behind the reunion tour announcement photograph of Liam and Noel side by side.

Speaking about the photograph, Emmett said: “When I saw the reaction to the photo, it was obvious to me that this wasn’t a single event. The photograph was the beginning of something.

Oasis Live ’25 Opus (Simon Emmett/PA)

“I felt strongly that this needed to be documented. There was no facade, this was genuine.

“We watched the crowd having the time of their lives, but the band and the crew are also having equally as good a time. That’s what was so magical about it.

“Opus is a really appropriate home for something like Oasis Live ’25. They’re a unique publisher, and it was a unique tour.

“I just hope that in some small way that it has captured the essence of joy of it.”

Oasis Live ’25 Opus (Simon Emmett/PA)

Four different editions will go on sale from May 2026, each containing a foreword written by Emmett, with the very first copy of the Supernova Edition, numbered 001, going up for auction in support of Teenage Cancer Trust.

Jane Ashton, head of music and entertainment at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “This is such a special fundraiser for us as Oasis have been huge supporters of the charity for almost 25 years, and we’re so very grateful to them for choosing us to receive the proceeds from the first edition, as well as be associated with such an iconic tour and product.

“Teenage Cancer Trust exists because cancer care wasn’t made for young people – and we’re here to make sure every young person has the treatment, care and support they need.

Oasis Live ’25 Opus (Simon Emmett/PA)

“I know that the sale of this first edition will help us be there for more young people who need us, when they need us the most.”

Oasis first performed at the charity’s annual Royal Albert Hall show in 2002.

The auction of the Supernova Edition will take place at the Legends Ball at Grosvenor House on November 19.

The Oasis’ reunion tour was announced in August 2024, 15 years after their dramatic split in 2009, which was prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival.

The rock band have had eight number one singles and albums each in the UK chart, with Wonderwall, Champagne Supernova, and Some Might Say among their most well-known hits.