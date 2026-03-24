First look image gives fans tantalising glimpse of new Harry Potter series

Young Harry Potter walks towards the Hogwarts quidditch pitch in a red and gold Gryffindor cloak bearing his name in the first look at the new TV series about the wizard.

The highly anticipated series will star Dominic McLaughlin in the role that made Daniel Radcliffe a household name.

Each season of the HBO show will be a faithful adaptation of the books by JK Rowling, who is an executive producer.

The first image shows Harry from behind as he makes his way to the pitch, behind a large group of students.

Large flags for school houses Gryffindor and Hufflepuff hang from the outside of the pitch.

The hooded cloak he is wearing bears his surname and his player number, seven.

The Instagram post is captioned “Tomorrow”, alongside a lightning bolt, hinting that more information about the show is imminent.

Not featured in the picture are Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron.

Nick Frost in character as Rubeus Hagrid (Aidan Monaghan/HBO/PA)

The three children were cast in the starring roles after a casting call saw around 32,000 children audition for the lead roles, with the team reviewing up to 1,000 tapes a day.

Also among the cast will be Nick Frost as the friendly groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid, Paapa Essiedu as Professor Severus Snape and US star John Lithgow as Hogwarts headmaster Professor Albus Dumbledore.

Ozark actor Janet McTeer will star as Professor Minerva McGonagall, British stage actor Luke Thallon will play the first book’s main antagonist Quirinus Quirrell, and Welsh comedian and actor Paul Whitehouse will play the magic-less Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry caretaker Argus Filch.

Warwick Davis will return to Hogwarts to reprise his film role as Professor Filius Flitwick.

The show is expected to air on new streaming service HBO Max in the UK in 2027.