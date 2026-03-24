Alan Carr says he has ‘genuinely’ bought a castle for new Disney+ show

The Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr has said he has “genuinely” bought a castle to live in for his new Disney+ show.

The 49-year-old comedian said he would be moving out of his house to the castle in Scotland for the reality TV series Castle Man, which he said came after he initially thought about buying one during his time on the BBC reality gameshow.

Speaking at Advertising Week Europe in London, Carr said: “Hopefully (people are) entertained and enjoying it, but also maybe see a side of me that they don’t normally see.

Carr says his Celebrity Traitors win inspired the show (Ian West/PA)

“Because, what I want to say is, as well, I genuinely have bought the castle, and I saw some whisperings, they think, ‘oh no, yeah, yeah’, I get it, we’re used to seeing gimmicks on TV and going, ‘oh yeah, Disney+ have bought your castle’ – no, I bought the castle.

“I’m selling up, I’m moving up there, it’s genuine. There was in the paper that I’m turning it into a leisure centre and spa, I love the smell of chlorine in the house.

“It’s genuine… and my heart is going, it’s a lot of money and I’m moving up to Scotland… so it’s got to work.”

He said the idea came to him while he was “mincing around” the Traitors castle during down time on the show, and added that he wanted to help the surrounding community with the project.

Carr added: “I just fell in love with it, and I know you sound like a wanker when say you’ve got a castle, but what I want to do with it, community-based, fun things, a real sense of getting a relationship with the community and stuff.

“I’ve got some wonderful ideas, it’s giving something back, that’s what excites me more.”

He said community events at his castle would include dog shows, comedy, fetes, and joked that he would also “judge the biggest courgette in the village”.

The Weymouth-born star went on to say that he had been “offered loads of things after Traitors” but said he wanted to do something that made people stop him in the street.

Carr won The Celebrity Traitors last autumn in a nail-biting series finale, which saw him snatch victory from two faithfuls, historian David Olusoga and actor Nick Mohammed.

A release date for Castle Man, which will follow Carr has he buys the castle and attempts to run it, is yet to be announced.