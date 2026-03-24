Adolescence leads Bafta TV nominations with 11 nods

Hit Netflix drama Adolescence leads the way at this year’s Bafta TV awards with 11 nominations, with further accolades for Stephen Graham as Disney+ series A Thousand Blows has seven nominations.

This Is England star Graham co-created, wrote and starred in Adolescence, which has also had wins at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice awards.

The series has nods for Graham in the leading actor category, as well as for Christine Tremarco and Erin Doherty in the supporting actress category.

The film’s young star, Owen Cooper, is nominated in the supporting actor category alongside his Adolescence co-star Ashley Walters, with other nominations including limited series and limited drama.

Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in Adolescence (Netflix/PA)

The four-part drama follows 13-year-old Jamie Miller, played by Cooper, who is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl in his school.

The programme is co-written by Graham, who stars as Jamie’s father Eddie Miller, and examines so-called incel (involuntary celibate) culture. It prompted a national conversation about online safety, and received praise from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

A Thousand Blows, which airs on Disney+ and launched in 2025, is based on a true story, following Jamaican immigrants in the bare-knuckle boxing circuit in the East End of London.

The series was created by Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight, and is executive produced by Graham and his wife, actress Hannah Walters, for their company Matriarch Productions.

It scores actress Doherty, who previously starred as Princess Anne in Netflix’s royal drama The Crown, a second nomination at the Bafta TV awards, with a nomination in the leading actress category for her role as Mary Carr.

Stephen Graham and James Nelson Joyce in A Thousand Blows (Robert Viglasky/Disney+/PA)

A Thousand Blows is also nominated in the drama series and costume design categories across the television awards and TV craft awards.

Another double nominee this year is Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood, who is nominated in the supporting actress category for her role in Sky Atlantic’s The White Lotus, in which she starred as Chelsea in the third series of Mike White’s black comedy.

Her second nomination is in the leading actress category, where she is nominated for her role in comedy series Film Club, which she also co-created and which stars Suranne Jones.

There are six craft nominations for Star Wars series Andor, while Northern Irish drama Trespasses is also nominated for six gongs, including best limited drama.

The Celebrity Traitors, which was a ratings juggernaut for the BBC and was won by comedian Alan Carr, scored five nominations, including best reality series and best entertainment performance for host Claudia Winkleman.

Alan Carr in Celebrity Traitors (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

The moment of Carr’s victory is also nominated for the memorable moment award, the only category voted for by the public.

Also in the running are the scene of Jamie shouting at the psychologist in Adolescence, the poignant finale of comedy Big Boys, a dramatic police ambush in Blue Lights, Bob Mortimer and Richard Ayoade’s speed date in Last One Laughing and a moment of self-discovery in What It Feels Like For A Girl.

In the current affairs category, there is a nomination for Gaza: Doctors Under Attack, the documentary commissioned and then shelved by the BBC over impartiality concerns and later aired by Channel 4.

Bafta CEO Jane Millichip said: “2025 has been an exceptional year for television, reflected in 124 nominated programmes that highlight the strength and originality of British storytelling.

“From powerful documentaries and standout comedy to homegrown drama and the international series that captured global attention, this year’s nominees demonstrate a medium at its creative peak.

“It’s especially exciting to see so many first-time performance nominees, showcasing the vibrant new talent shaping the future of our industry.”