Rege-Jean Page says SNL UK reunion with Nicola Coughlan was ‘delightful’

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page has said it was “delightful” to reunite with Irish actress Nicola Coughlan during the Saturday Night Live UK premiere.

Page, 38, starred alongside Coughlan in the first season of the Netflix period drama as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings.

The pair appeared separately during the launch of the UK version of the US comedy show which saw Page ask out the host Tina Fey during one of the sketches while Coughlan made jabs at the comedian during her opening monologue.

Rege-Jean Page arriving for the special screening of You, Me & Tuscany at the Ham Yard Hotel in London (Ian West/PA)

Speaking about how it felt to reunite with Coughlan, Page told the Press Association: “Delightful. Lovely to see Nicola again.

“She was so funny and her comedy chops are wonderful.

“The night was amazing. I got to act with Tina Fey which kind of made my life.

“And it was a joy to go step in and help kick that show off because I think it is a really good opportunity for British comedy, for British writers.

“Everything about the evening was wonderful.”

Coughlan interrupted Fey’s opening monologue to ask: “If it’s SNL UK then why are you our first host?

“Shouldn’t it be a British icon like David Beckham or Dame Judi Dench or Shrek?”

“Wait, Shrek is British?” Fey asked and Coughlan, 39, elicited a laugh from the crowd with her response as she said: “Scotland is in Britain Tina, educate yourself.”

Following her stint on the show, she posted a photograph of herself alongside Fey and said: “My life is made.

“Thank you SNL UK and congratulations on a very excellent first show, total joy.”

The first episode also featured guest appearances from TV presenter Graham Norton and Canadian actor Michael Cera.

Page is also known for the 2025 drama Black Bag and stars in the upcoming rom-com You, Me and Tuscany alongside Halle Bailey.