Huw Edwards says Channel 5 drama is ‘hardly likely to convey reality’

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards has said the upcoming Channel 5 drama about his downfall is “hardly likely to convey the reality of what happened”.

Doc Martin actor Martin Clunes stars in the two-part drama, Power: The Downfall Of Huw Edwards, which starts on Tuesday and recounts the events that led to the disgraced presenter pleading guilty to making indecent images of children in July 2024.

The former presenter was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Edwards claimed the production company, Wonderhood Studios, failed to check the “truth” of the narratives shown in the series relating to allegations made by The Sun in July 2023 which claimed that a “top BBC star” paid a teenager more than £35,000 for sexual pictures.

Huw Edwards was one of the BBC’s highest-paid newsreaders (Aaron Chown/PA)

In a statement, he said: “Wonderhood Studios made no attempt to check with me the truth of any aspect of their narrative before going ahead with the production.

“They belatedly asked for a response after the drama had been made, while reserving the right to edit any such response.

“They also refused to disclose whether any of those making allegations had been paid for their contributions.

“It is difficult to see how this approach can be considered remotely responsible or fair, or be in compliance with key sections of the Ofcom code on broadcast standards.

“Channel 5’s ‘factual drama’ is hardly likely to convey the reality of what happened.”

He said he was “making an effort to produce my own account of these terrible events”.

“This is a slow process given the fragile state of my health.

“I have been open about my struggle with persistent mental illness over a period of 25 years,” he added.

“Mental illness is misunderstood by many but can never be an excuse for criminality.

“It can, however, at least help explain why people sometimes behave in shocking and reprehensible ways, and why things fell apart for me in the way they did.”

Edwards was one of the BBC’s highest-paid newsreaders, known for presenting the BBC’s News At Ten for decades and delivering some of the biggest stories to the British public including Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

He pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children and admitted to having 41 photographs on WhatsApp, including seven of the most serious type.

A Channel 5 spokesperson told The Guardian: “Power: The Downfall Of Huw Edwards is based on extensive interviews with the victim, his family, the journalists who revealed his story, text exchanges between the victim and Edwards, and court reporting.

“It has been produced in accordance with Ofcom’s broadcasting code.

“All allegations made in the film were put to Huw Edwards via his solicitors six weeks before transmission.”

Wonderhood studios have been contacted for comment.