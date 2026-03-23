Barry Manilow announces first album in 15 years, featuring Gary Barlow song

Singer Barry Manilow has announced his first album in 15 years, featuring a song co-written by Take That singer Gary Barlow.

The 82-year-old, who is best known for hits such as Mandy, Copacabana (At The Copa) and I Wanna Do It With You, will release the album, named What A Time, on June 5, with Sun Shine, the single written with Barlow, out now.

What A Time is the New York-born star’s 33rd studio album, and his first record of predominantly original songs since 2011’s 15 Minutes, it also features collaborations with singer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, nine-time Grammy winner Dave Cobb, and co-writers Bruce Sussman and Adrienne Anderson.

The record features 13 tracks and is available to pre-order on CD and vinyl, and pre-save on streaming.

It comes as Manilow prepares to tour the UK with tickets on sale now for dates at London’s O2 Arena, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, Cardiff’s Utilita Arena, the First Direct Bank Arena in Leeds, Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, and Birmingham’s BP Pulse Live, in June.

The album comes after Manilow broke Elvis Presley’s record of 636 for most-shows-performed in Las Vegas in 2023 with his current long-running residency at the Westgate casino and resort.

Manilow has achieved seven UK top 10 albums, including a number one with Barry Live In Britain, and one UK top 10 single with I Wanna Do It With You.

The singer began his career in the early 1960s, and had his first hit in the UK with Mandy in 1975, and has gone on to sell more than 85 million records as a solo artist worldwide, being nominated for 15 Grammy Awards, and winning one.