Donald Trump shares Saturday Night Live UK skit poking fun at Prime Minister

US President Donald Trump has posted a skit from Saturday Night Live UK poking fun at himself and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to social media.

The 79-year-old politician shared the video on his Truth Social platform on Sunday and did not include any comment alongside the post.

The sketch aired on Sky One on Saturday to kick off the first episode of the UK edition of the US late-night comedy show.

It opened with a view of 10 Downing Street before cutting to cast member George Fouracres as the Prime Minister, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, played by Hammed Animashaun.

The sketches poked fun at Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (Sky/PA)

In the skit, the Prime Minister panics as he tries to dodge a phone call from the US president and says: “Oh golly – what if Donald shouts at me? What do I say, Lammy?”

Lammy elicited laughter from the live studio audience as he said: “Just be yourself, Prime Minister. Yourself is who everyone likes.”

The fake Sir Keir picks up the phone and a voice mimicking Trump says “hello”, before the Prime Minister hangs up on him and says: “Oh sod that scary, scary, wonderful President. Why is he so bloody difficult to talk to?”

“Sir, just be honest and tell him we can’t send any more ships to the Strait of Hormuz,” Lammy says, referencing the fact that Iran has effectively blocked the oil shipping channel due to the ongoing conflict with the US and Israel.

The Prime Minister says: “I just hate conflict so much.”

Lammy jokes: “Are you referring to the war, or just this phone call?”

President Donald Trump shared the video of the skit to his Truth Social platform (Niall Carson/PA)

He responds: “Isn’t there a way I can not do both? I just want to keep him happy, Lammy. You don’t understand him like I do – I can change him.”

During a back-and-forth between the two, who are in a set of Sir Keir’s Downing Street office, Starmer quips: “How did Liz Truss make this job so easy?”

The political sketch also references Trump calling Sir Keir a “coward” before introducing his new “Gen Z” adviser played by Jack Shep, who is called Starmzy as a play on the name of hit rapper Stormzy.

As the sketch wraps up, Sir Keir is given advice by Starmzy in how to set boundaries with Trump, and the video posted by the US president ends with Sir Keir saying: “I’ll do anything, except take a stand.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was poked fun at in the SNL sketch (Ben Whitley/PA)

Mr Trump and the Prime Minister were among the notable figures referenced in the sketch show, which also included impersonations of the late Diana, princess of Wales, and Sir Winston Churchill.

The show also joked about Russell T Davies’ award-winning Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin being turned into a musical.

TV producer Davies, 62, posted on Instagram on Sunday following the broadcast and said he “laughed a lot”, and acknowledged the gag at the expense of his hit series.

The Sky Original show follows NBC’s late-night comedy show with 75-minute long episodes which feature a number of segments, including an opening monologue, topical sketches and a UK version of The Weekend Update.

The US version of Saturday Night Live has been running since 1975 and is responsible for launching the careers of the likes of Fey, Bill Murray and Eddie Murphy.