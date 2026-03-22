Chappell Roan ‘really sad’ after security clash made Jorginho’s daughter cry

American singer Chappell Roan has responded to claims that her security guard made the daughter of footballer Jorginho cry, saying the situation makes her feel “really sad” and she “did not deserve that”.

The Premier League footballer posted on Instagram on Saturday to criticise Roan after her security spoke “in an extremely aggressive manner” to his wife and daughter after they saw the popstar at a hotel in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Jorginho, 34, said his 11-year-old daughter was “extremely shaken and cried a lot” after the interaction and also hit out at the singer for not appreciating her supporters, adding: “Without your fans, you would be nothing.”

Roan took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a video to her eight million followers as she addressed the incident.

Jorginho hit out at singer Chappell Roan on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)

She said: “I’m just going to tell my half of the story of what happened today with a mother and child who were involved with a security guard who is not my personal security.

“I didn’t even see, I didn’t even see a woman and a child like… no-one came up to me, no one bothered me like I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel. I think these people were staying at the hotel as well.

“So, the fact that, like a security guard, who was – I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child, I did not.

“They did not come up to me. They weren’t doing anything. It’s unfair for security to just assume someone doesn’t have good intentions when they have no reason to believe, because there’s no action even taken.”

Roan, 28, who was lying down in bed as she spoke in the video, continued: “I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children – that is crazy.

“I’m sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something, that you would do something, and that… if you felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that.”

Following the post from the footballer, the chart-topping popstar has received criticism online, including from the mayor of Rio De Janeiro, Eduardo Cavaliere.

Cavaliere posted to X on Saturday and said that Roan is not welcome to perform at the city’s annual Todo Mundo No Rio music festival, adding that he doubts Colombian singer Shakira treat her fans in the same way.

Quero dizer que enquanto eu estiver à frente da nossa cidade – esta moça @ChappellRoan jamais se apresentará no Todo Mundo no Rio ! Duvido que a Shakira @shakira @Shakira_Brasil faria isso ! Aliás, @FrelloJorginho a sua pequena já é convidada de honra da organização em Maio! https://t.co/eASsS7Y3Ix — Eduardo Cavaliere (@CavaliereRio) March 21, 2026

The Grammy-winning singer, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, previously hit out at “entitled” fans for their “creepy” behaviour in a series of TikToks in 2024, where she emphasised the need for boundaries between celebrities and their fans.

Roan is known for tracks including Pink Pony Club, Good Luck, Babe!, Hot To Go! and Red Wine Supernova and has won multiple Brit Awards.

She has had two UK number one singles and one chart-topping album, according to the Official Charts Company.