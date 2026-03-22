Andrew Garfield says reuniting with Claire Foy for new film was ‘the best’

Andrew Garfield has said reuniting with Claire Foy for their latest project, The Magic Faraway Tree, was “the best” and has hailed her as an “incredible actor and an incredible person”.

Foy, 41, stars in the upcoming fantasy-adventure film, based on the series by author Enid Blyton, which follows the Thompson family, who move to the British countryside where their children discover an enchanted forest.

Garfield, 42, stars as her on-screen husband and they have both praised working with each other again, after last appearing in romantic-drama Breathe (2017).

Claire Foy last appeared in a film with Andrew Garfield almost nine years ago (James Manning/PA)

Speaking to the Press Association ahead of a special screening of the film, Garfield said stepping back into a role alongside Foy was “the best”.

He said: “She’s an incredible actor, and an incredible person. I love her very, very dearly and truly.

“We have a very fortunate dynamic that we can create together and have a good time. So it’s like the best of both worlds.”

Foy told PA that it was “just great” to work with Garfield again after almost nine years, adding: “It was really a different circumstance, a really different story, and it was just great.

“He was so carefree and generous with the kids, and we just really created a real family bond all together, which was so amazing. It was just a really, really lovely experience.”

(left-right) Andrew Garfield, Nicola Coughlan, Claire Foy and director Ben Gregor (James Manning/PA)

She said that there was “nothing not to like” about working on the film, adding: “I just loved it. A chance to work with Andrew again, a chance with (director Ben Gregor), a chance to work with these incredible actors.

“I really wanted to be part of something. I really thought it should be made. I really felt like it should be great, and it is, and so I’m just really pleased that they let me do it.”

Foy, who is also known for starring in The Crown, wore a beige blazer over a matching wrap dress, with a sheer lace skirt detail layered over it, to the event at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square in London.

Her short brown hair was in loose waves, and she accessorised with brown patent boots, simple make-up and gold earrings.

Andrew Garfield opted for a casual look (James Manning/PA)

Garfield joined her on the red carpet and opted for a casual look, wearing a green knit cardigan with two lambs on each side, paired with black trousers and smart shoes.

Irish actress Nicola Coughlan was also among the stars at the event, wearing an off-the-shoulder cream gown, with a ruffle detail at the top and embellished with silver bead details.

The Galway-born star smiled with her co-stars, as well as the film’s director Gregor, who was wearing a simple black suit with a black shirt.

The Magic Faraway Tree will be available to watch in cinemas from March 27.