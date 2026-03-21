Nicola Coughlan, Graham Norton and Michael Cera appear in Saturday Night Live UK

Saturday Night Live UK has kicked off its first show with guest appearances from Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, TV presenter Graham Norton and Canadian actor Michael Cera.

The first episode of the sketch show was hosted by American actress and comedian Tina Fey, who was joined by the surprise celebrity guests during her opening monologue.

The show kicked off with a sketch starring cast member George Fouracres as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer dodging a call from US President Donald Trump, before cutting to Fey’s monologue.

Tina Fey hosted the first episode of the comedy show (Ian West/PA)

The 55-year-old introduced herself as the “youngest person to ever host” the show and said that viewers may know her as “the teacher from Mean Girls”.

Irish actress Coughlan interrupted the monologue to ask Fey: “If it’s SNL UK then why are you our first host? Shouldn’t it be a British icon like David Beckham or Dame Judi Dench or Shrek?”

“Wait, Shrek is British?” Fey asked and Coughlan, 39, elicited a laugh from the crowd with her response as she said: “Scotland is in Britain Tina, educate yourself.”

Fey then quipped: “The way it was explained to me was that for this first episode, anyway, how do I put this politely, none of you f****** would do it. Does that make sense?”

Arrested Development star Cera also made a cameo to call out Fey on her swearing, surprised by the fact the British version of the US sketch show can include explicit language.

Michael Cera appeared during the opening monologue of the show (Doug Peters/PA)

Norton also appeared to announce that the show was being filmed in the same studio as his popular BBC talk show, The Graham Norton Show, and to quiz Fey on her knowledge of British comedy moments.

Fey is known for previously being the head writer and lead cast member on the sketch show’s US version.

During the show, sketches were performed by the inaugural cast: Fouracres, Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

The 75-minute episode also featured a performance from Isle Of Wight band Wet Leg as the show’s first musical guest.

Jonno Johnson is the head writer for the series, joined by 8 Out of 10 Cats’ Charlie Skelton, who is the head writer for the satirical news segment The Weekend Update.

Other writers on the new sketch show include Stath Lets Flats star Al Roberts, Have I Got News For You’s Bella Hull and comedians Celya AB, Chris Cantrill, Grainne Maguire, Humphrey Ker and James Farmer.

The show’s US version has been running since 1975, and is responsible for launching the careers of the likes of Fey, Bill Murray and Eddie Murphy.

Saturday Night Live UK is available to watch on Sky and streaming service Now, with new episodes to air every Saturday.