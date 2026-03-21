Live from London: Saturday Night Live UK to launch with host Tina Fey

US actress Tina Fey will launch the series premiere of Saturday Night Live UK alongside Isle Of Wight band Wet Leg who will join as the show’s first musical guest.

The comedian, 55, known for previously being the head writer and lead cast member on the sketch show’s US version, will kick off the six-episode series on Saturday evening where audiences will hear the line “Live from London, it’s Saturday Night”.

The Sky Original show follows NBC’s late-night comedy show and will feature 75-minute long episodes written in the week leading up to the live show featuring a number of segments including an opening monologue, topical sketches and a UK version of The Weekend Update.

It is staged in front of a live studio audience and each week a different host will take to the stage and join its inaugural cast which includes actor Hammed Animashaun, and comedians Ayoade Bamgboye and Larry Dean.

The cast also stars Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

Following Fey’s hosting gig, Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan, 43, will take the lead on March 28 alongside rock band Wolf Alice as musical performers and Riz Ahmed, also 43, will host on April 4, when 2000s indie band Kasabian will perform.

Jonno Johnson was previously announced as the head writer for the series along with 8 Out of 10 Cats’ Charlie Skelton, who will serve as the head writer for the satirical news segment, The Weekend Update.

He is joined by a number of writers including Stath Lets Flats star Al Roberts, Have I Got News For You’s Bella Hull and comedians Celya AB, Chris Cantrill, Grainne Maguire, Humphrey Ker and James Farmer.

The show’s US version has been running since 1975, and is responsible for launching the careers of the likes of Fey, Bill Murray and Eddie Murphy.

Saturday Night Live UK will launch on Sky and streaming service Now every Saturday from March 21, and will also be available on catch-up.