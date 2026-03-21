I’m happy to be the token Scottish boy in any sketch, says SNL UK’s Larry Dean

Glasgow comedian Larry Dean says he is happy to be the token Scot in sketches on the new UK version of Saturday Night Live.

The 36-year-old is one of 11 comedians joining the cast of the first official British incarnation of NBC’s late-night show, which will be broadcast live each week.

A former Scottish Comedian of the Year, he follows in the footsteps of Tina Fey, Will Ferrell and Bill Murray, who all launched their careers on the US version.

Larry Dean said he is happy to be the token Scot on the show (Sky UK/PA)

Dean says he is more than happy to lean into Scottish stereotypes for sketches.

“I think adding a Scottish element and that kind of humour works really well,” Dean told the Press Association.

“I’m finding loads of the sketches funny, and there will obviously be Scottish touches too. I’m happy to be the token Scottish boy in any sketch.”

Other cast members include former Cambridge Footlights member Emma Sidi, Black Ops star Hammed Animashaun and The Windsors actress Celeste Dring.

Also among the cast are Changing Ends star Jack Shep, Shakespeare’s Globe regular George Fouracres and the winner of the 2025 Edinburgh Comedy Award For Best Newcomer, Ayoade Bamgboye.

The line-up is completed by Taskmaster contestant Ania Magliano, Everyone Else Burns star Paddy Young, Edinburgh Fringe regular Annabel Marlow, and stand up comedian Al Nash.

Written, rehearsed and performed in the week leading up to each show, it is staged in front of a live studio audience and features a format which includes an opening monologue, topical sketches, live music, and a UK take on the satirical news segment, the Weekend Update.

The cast of Saturday Night Live UK (Sky UK/PA)

Speaking about preparing for the first live show, Dean said: “You basically go from character to character all the time. I think maybe by the end of it I won’t know who I am, but hopefully the audience is entertained.

“We’ve been doing read-throughs of people’s sketches and working on ideas. Everything resets every single week, so you can’t get too comfortable with a particular sketch, you perform it, and once it’s done on Saturday, you have to move on to the next thing.”

SNL veteran Fey will host the UK series’ first episode on Saturday, where she will be joined by indie band Wet Leg as the musical guest.

Dean described Fey as the “ideal first host”, and said she has been a great help and support to the cast.

“She’s totally up for helping and advising us, and is willing to do anything to make the show a success,” he said.

“I had a moment the other day when I was reading through a sketch with Tina. I thought, ‘Oh wow, I’m actually reading a sketch with Tina Fey’.”

Speaking about the tone of the show, Dean said: “I think what comes through in the sketches is that our humour is much more modern British.

“Obviously, we take inspiration from classic British sketches like Monty Python, especially the silliness, they were bold and silly. I think that’s a very British thing.”

Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan, 43, will host on March 28, and will be joined by Brit Award-winning rock band Wolf Alice as musical performers; while Riz Ahmed, also 43, will host on April 4, when indie band Kasabian will perform.

Saturday Night Live UK will launch on Sky and streaming service Now every Saturday from March 21, and will also be available on catch-up.