Davina McCall apologises after Comic Relief co-star’s ‘bad language’

TV presenter Davina McCall had to apologise after a co-star used strong language during Comic Relief’s live show.

McCall apologised to those watching the show on Friday night saying “it was a very high stress situation” after comedian Nick Mohammed swore during a Rubik’s Cube challenge on stage.

Mohammed could be heard saying “oh f***” and “shit” as he was struggling to solve eight Rubik’s Cubes in one minute.

With him on stage, trying to disrupt him using a water pistol, was his former Celebrity Traitors co-star Joe Marler dressed up in drag.

Comedian Nick Mohammed (Ian West/PA)

After the 60 seconds were up and Mohammed failed to complete the challenge, he turned the cubes around to show them arranged into the word sorry – an apology for his banishment of the former England rugby player on The Celebrity Traitors.

Mohammed and Marler then walked over to McCall, who told those watching the BBC show: “Before we go any further we just wanted to apologise if anybody heard any bad language there.

“It was a very high stress situation.”

Confused, Mohammed said: “Did I say… Was it me?”

She replied: “I’m not sure, let’s not go over it again.”

The crowd attending the show at the studio in Salford’s MediaCity could be heard laughing before applauding.

Red Nose Day kicked off with a performance by Catherine Tate as her character Nan, and included sketches inspired by some of the biggest shows on the BBC, including The Traitors and Amandaland.

McCall was at the helm of the charity fundraiser, joined by comedians Mohammed, Tate, Joel Dommett and Katherine Ryan.

She announced on Friday evening that more than £30 million has been raised for Comic Relief.