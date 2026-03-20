Ruth Jones says there ‘isn’t a figure’ big enough to tempt her to do Strictly

Gavin And Stacey star Ruth Jones has said there “isn’t a figure” big enough to compel her to do Strictly Come Dancing.

The Welsh actress, 59, best known for co-creating and starring in the hit BBC series alongside James Corden, was adamant the dancing programme is not something she would do.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, Jones said: “I’ve been and watched Strictly and it is amazing what people do.

“But it is absolutely not for me.

Ruth Jones said she would rather watch Celebrity Traitors than take part in it (Ian West/PA)

“They would have to pay me an absolutely ridiculous amount of money – there isn’t a figure.”

She also said she had been approached to star in Celebrity Traitors, the hit BBC reality gameshow, however despite loving the programme she said she prefers to watch it from the comfort of her own home.

She added: “There was a big rumour about me doing it as well.

“The thing is I had sort of been asked about doing it and I love the show and I think it’s amazing, but then I thought I’ll have to put on a wet suit and I’ll have to go in one of them lochs, I’ll get bitten by the midges.

“I’d rather sit in my pyjamas and watch everyone else.”

Jones is known for playing Vanessa “Nessa” Jenkins on the BBC sitcom and in 2025 she won a Bafta for best female performance in a comedy for her role in the Christmas special, Gavin And Stacey: The Finale.

Ruth Jones wrote and starred in Gavin And Stacey with James Corden (Ian West/PA)

The episode saw Smithy (Corden) finally decide to marry Nessa (Jones), after aborting his wedding to Sonia at the altar, while Stacey’s mother Gwen West (Melanie Walters) is revealed to be in a secret relationship with Dave Coaches (Steffan Rhodri).

The characters, however, have never kissed on screen – a decision which Jones and Corden made intentionally.

Jones explained: “James Corden and I couldn’t bear the thought of kissing each other, so that was kind of written into the script.

“We’re like brother and sister, so it would’ve been strange.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 10pm on ITV1 and ITVX.