Harry Styles remains at number one on album chart for a second week

Harry Styles has topped the UK album chart for a second week in a row, according to the Official Charts Company.

Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally has retained the number one spot after it shot to the top of the charts last week following its release.

It becomes Styles’s third number one album as a solo artist and follows the biggest opening week for a male solo artist in nine years, according to the charts company.

Harry Styles performs during the Brit Awards 2026 at Co-op Live, Manchester (Doug Peters/PA)

Before his solo career, Styles was a member of The X Factor boyband One Direction alongside Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and the late Liam Payne.

The group took a pause in 2016 with Styles so far releasing four albums, including 2017’s Harry Styles, 2019’s Fine Line and 2022’s Harry’s House, winning a number of accolades including multiple Grammy and Brit awards.

Brit Award-winner Olivia Dean remained at number two in the album chart with The Art Of Loving.

James Blake secured his highest-charting album with Trying Times, which was executive produced by his partner, actress Jameela Jamil.

Fleetwood Mac’s compilation 50 Years – Don’t Stop remained at number four, followed by Tate McRae’s So Close To What, which rose from 22 to five.

Olivia Dean performs during the Brit Awards (Doug Peters/PA)

The singles charts saw Styles’s number one song American Girls drop to number three as Sam Fender and Dean’s Rein Me regained the number one position.

At number two was singer Bella Kay with her TikTok viral song ILoveItILoveItILoveIt, while Pink Panthress’s Stateside was at number four.

The top five was completed by Dean’s So Easy (To Fall In Love).