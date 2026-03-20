Charlotte Rampling on choosing a ‘European understanding’ of success

Oscar-nominated actress Charlotte Rampling has said she did not want to be a celebrity and instead chose a more “European understanding” of success.

The 80-year-old English screen actress is known for starring in films including 45 Years, The Night Porter and more recently the Dune franchise.

The actress, who mostly resides in Paris, said that despite her career drawing her to Los Angeles she did not want to move there and be “that kind of actor”.

Charlotte Rampling in British Vogue (Mark Kean/PA)

Speaking to British Vogue, Rampling said: “I didn’t like Hollywood at all. I didn’t like the vibe.

“I didn’t want to be that person and I didn’t want to be that kind of actor.

“I wanted to investigate life in a different way to just getting ‘great’ parts and wanting to get Oscars. I didn’t want to be a celebrity.”

She went on to describe how she chose a “more European understanding of what success is about”.

The movie star turned 80 last month, adding that she hopes to keep as healthy as possible.

She said: “Every decade does change you.

Charlotte Rampling in British Vogue (Mark Kean/PA)

“I feel that the rewards are actually being given to me now and that I will be able to, even if I maybe get ill or maybe have cancer, but I think I will be able to actually have a pretty good time.

“I feel that I deserve it. I feel I’ve worked for it. So that’s where I’m at, since you asked.”

The past decade has not come without its challenges, however, with Rampling describing how she had to learn to live alone after losing her partner, journalist Jean-Noel Tassez, in 2015.

She said: “That’s quite a thing, to go into that stage of your life learning what your own solitude is, and coming to terms with it.

“Now I’m based mostly in Paris, I live with my cats, I have a wonderful man. Une amitie amoureuse, that’s what it’s called. It’s sort of a loving friendship.”

The full feature can be read online and in British Vogue’s April issue which hits newsstands on Tuesday March 24.