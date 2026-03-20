Alison Hammond addresses Celebrity Traitors rumours

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond has said rumours that she will be starring in Celebrity Traitors are off the mark because filming clashes with her hosting duties on the Great British Bake Off.

The TV host was rumoured to be in talks with producers to join the hit BBC reality gameshow following the success of its first celebrity-spin off series.

But, speaking on ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show, the 51-year-old said: “I can’t do it because I’m doing Bake Off.

“I think it’s the same time when I’m doing Bake Off, so that’s a definite no.”

Alison Hammond attends the BFI screening of Bridgerton (Lucy North/PA)

Set in the Highlands and hosted by Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors follows a group of 22 contestants – the majority of whom are known as faithfuls – as they try to seek out the murderous traitors among them who kill off players in the middle of the night in an attempt to win a cash prize.

Following the success of the civilian version of the show, the BBC launched its first celebrity spin-off series last autumn which featured a star-studded cast including Sir Stephen Fry, Jonathan Ross and Paloma Faith.

The series brought in an average audience of 14.9 million people during its run – the biggest TV audience of 2025.

Hammond continued: “I’m so sorry, I would love to do that.

“I wouldn’t want to be a traitor though, I’d want to be a faithful. I don’t want no stress.”

Alison Hammond attending An Audience With Kylie at the Royal Albert Hall (Ian West/PA)

Instead, Hammond will be fronting the popular Channel 4 baking show alongside comedian Noel Fielding, with TV cook Paul Hollywood judging.

The trio will welcome cookbook author Nigella Lawson to the show, who is replacing Dame Prue Leith on the judging panel.

Speaking about Dame Prue’s departure, Hammond said: “It’s kind of bittersweet. We love Prue.

Prue Leith (Yui Mok/PA)

“She’s incredible – she’s given nine years of her time, but we also want her to go and enjoy life as well.

“I think she’s 86 now. She’s got a wonderful husband and they want to do more things.

“When you’re doing Bake Off, your summer’s gone, literally.

“It’s very bitter that she’s going, but we’re very excited that we’ve got Nigella Lawson. I can’t wait – I’m actually meeting her next week. We’re going to have a coffee and a little chat. She’s really excited.”

The TV cook announced in January that she was stepping down as a judge after fronting it since 2017, a decision she said came from a desire to “work less and play more”.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 10pm on ITV1 and ITVX.