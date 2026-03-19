Sarah Michelle Gellar moved by ‘outpouring of love’ after Buffy reboot axed

American actress Sarah Michelle Gellar has said she was “overwhelmed” with the “outpouring of love” after announcing that the Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot was axed.

The 48-year old was due to return as Buffy Summers in a new Hulu show directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, however she claimed last week that the streamer decided “not to move forward” with the series.

Gellar, who stars in the upcoming film Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come, the sequel to the 2019 horror, said she was “incredibly moved” by the reaction to the news and that it reminded her of just how much the 90s series meant to people.

Speaking to the Press Association, she said: “It’s been so overwhelming that it takes a second to take it in because you’re dealing with your own thoughts and then to have this massive outpouring of love and to be reminded why Buffy means so much to everyone.

“It’s why I wanted to do it in the first place.

“So I’m incredibly moved. I’m incredibly grateful. I see it, I feel it, it’s there.

“We’ll see what the future holds.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar arriving for a special screening of Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come, at Cineworld Leicester Square in central London (Ian West/PA)

Gellar addressed her 4.9 million followers on Instagram on Saturday with the news that Buffy The Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale would no longer go ahead.

She thanked Zhao, who was due to direct the series, for reminding her of how much she loved the teenage drama which ran for seven seasons from 1997 until 2003.

The series followed Buffy as she navigated through high school while also hunting and fighting vampires, demons and other creatures and also starred How I Met Your Mother’s Alyson Hannigan, Charmed actress Charisma Carpenter and the late Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg.

Sarah Michelle Gellar said she was incredibly moved (Ian West/PA)

Hulu have been contacted for comment.

Geller stars alongside Kathryn Newton, Elijah Wood and Samara Weaving in Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin’s horror Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come.