Michael Sheen fronts Comic Relief film focusing on food insecurity

Actor Michael Sheen is fronting a new film for Red Nose Day that urges the public to help tackle the UK’s food insecurity crisis.

The Frost/Nixon actor, who is known for his political and social activism, will shine a light on the rising number of families struggling to put food on the table, and the organisations that work to support them.

Sheen will appear during Friday’s Red Nose Day appeal show, Comic Relief: Funny For Money, in a film that focuses on the realities of food insecurity.

It will feature Jose, a delivery driver for City Harvest, a London-based food redistribution charity that receives funding from Sainsbury’s through Comic Relief.

City Harvest tackles food insecurity and food waste by securing surplus food from farms, manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers and delivering it to organisations supporting people in need.

It delivers the food to more than 350 charities and community projects including homeless shelters, family centres and refugee services.

Sheen said: “Right now, there are millions of families in this country who don’t have enough food to eat.

“It’s hard to comprehend, and it’s ever harder not to be moved by it. I grew up in Port Talbot in South Wales, where people in the community looked out for each other.

“For some people, that’s all they have, kindness from neighbours who understand what it means to go without, but others aren’t so fortunate.

“I’ve seen how easy it is for people to fall into hardship and how being able to afford the very basics in life – like food – can suddenly just go out the window.

“Comic Relief and City Harvest are doing extraordinary work, but it’s only possible with the support of people at home. Donations not only put food on tables and keep families going, but they also remind people that they haven’t been forgotten.”

Jose, a delivery driver for London-based food distribution charity City Harvest (Comic Relief/PA)

Jose, who was born in Brazil but moved to the UK nearly 40 years ago, has seen first-hand how food insecurity has intensified across London.

Jose said: “On a typical day, we do eight big drops to food banks. Each food bank will provide for 1,500 people a week.

“The food situation in London right now, and I believe the whole of the UK, is an emergency.

“I don’t see it like a job. I feel so honoured to be here, knowing that I’m part of something huge, helping people in need. And I see those faces out there, and that makes me keep going every time.”

Audiences can expect an evening of live performances, sketches and celebrity cameos on Friday, with stars including Catherine Tate, Katherine Ryan, Nick Mohammed and Joel Dommett involved.

Throughout the night, a series of appeal films will remind viewers of the purpose of Red Nose Day and how donations help support people in the UK and beyond.

Comic Relief chief executive Samir Patel said: “Across the UK, more than one in 10 households are facing hunger as the cost of living continues to put pressure on household budgets.

“This amounts to around six million adults and more than two million children – which is simply unacceptable. Food, shelter and safety are essentials that everyone needs to survive. But for too many, these are increasingly out of reach.

“Through our partnership with Sainsbury’s, Comic Relief supports the work of brilliant organisations like City Harvest and it’s so important that we continue funding essential services like these so that food can reach the people who need it most.”

The Red Nose Day appeal show, Comic Relief: Funny For Money, will air live on BBC iPlayer and BBC One from 7pm on Friday, and for the first time will also be livestreamed on the official BBC YouTube channel.