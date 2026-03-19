Lily Allen’s West End Girl portrait goes on display at National Portrait Gallery

The portrait of Lily Allen that was used for her West End Girl album cover art has been unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery (NPG).

The painting – which shows Allen sitting on a stool wearing a baby blue puffer jacket, white polka dots and white and black polka dot boots – went on display at the Gallery on Thursday and will be available for the public to view for the next year.

Allen commissioned the painting from Spanish artist Nieves Gonzalez and then used it as the artwork for her fifth studio album.

The record immediately drew attention, following its release in October, for its catchy melodies and frank lyrics, which are said to detail the alleged infidelity of the singer’s ex-husband, US actor David Harbour.

Lily Allen unveiling West End Girl (Lily Allen) (2025), by Nieves Gonzalez at the National Portrait Gallery, London (David Parry/ National Portrait Gallery/PA)

Allen said: “I’m so pleased to make this special painting available for everyone to see.

“Nieves captured the feel of the album so brilliantly and I knew immediately it would make a very strong album cover.”

The record, which was her first in seven years, contains a mix of “truth” and “fantasy”, according to Allen.

The 14-track album goes into explicit detail about the breakdown of a marriage that was “opened” after the “husband went astray”.

Allen added: “It seems to me the portrait reflects so many facets of the album – strength, power, vulnerability, determination and confusion, amongst many others – that it acts as a key to the whole listening experience. I love it.”

Gonzalez said having her painting displayed at the NPG was “overwhelming” and that she felt “enormously fortunate” to be part of the West End Girl “journey”.

Nieves Gonzalez, Lily Allen and the director of The National Portrait Gallery, Victoria Siddall, at the unveiling of the portrait, which will be available for the public to view for the next year (David Parry/ National Portrait Gallery/PA)

Speaking about the piece, Gonzalez said: “I wanted it to be an intimate and direct image, but also powerful. To show her strength, her wisdom, through the eyes of the contemporary women that we are.

“That balance between the classical and the contemporary was essential to me.

“This work reflects how art and music come together in the act of creation, with all its layers and facets.

“Using the language of the great historical portraits is not about looking back, it’s about claiming that authority and putting it at the service of a new narrative.

Following the release of the album, Allen announced a string of shows where she would perform West End Girl in its entirety.

The tour kicked off in Glasgow on March 2 followed by shows across England and Wales, including Liverpool, Birmingham, Newcastle and Cardiff.

She will perform three nights at The London Palladium on March 20-22 before heading to Chicago for the US leg of the tour.

West End Girl peaked at number two in the UK album charts and was nominated for three Brit Awards – best album, artist of the year and pop act.