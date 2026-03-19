Last One Laughing series two hailed by critics as ‘funniest TV show of year’

LOL: Last One Laughing has returned to Prime Video for its second series, which critics have hailed as the “funniest TV show of the year”.

The reality TV show, fronted by Jimmy Carr, sees 10 professional comedians locked in a house together for six hours, tasked with trying to make their opponents laugh, and the last one to crack is crowned the winner.

The latest series of the show sees its previous champion, Bob Mortimer, make a return, joined by fresh faces such as Alan Carr, Mel Giedroyc, David Mitchell and Diane Morgan.

Romesh Ranganathan, Sam Campbell, Maisie Adam, Amy Gledhill and Gbemisola Ikumelo are the rest of the comedians who complete the new series’ line-up.

Bob Mortimer won the last series of the reality TV show (Ian West/PA)

The show is being released as three episodes at a time over the upcoming weeks, with its first instalment receiving high praise from critics.

The Guardian awarded it five out of five stars and called it “the funniest TV show of the year so far”.

It wrote: “This series leaves me helpless with laughter at least once an episode. That might sound like a low bar, but it’s an impressive feat.

“At a time when TV barely tries to tickle you, this show’s unabashed pursuit of actual mirth is not to be sniffed at.”

Metro also gave it five out of five stars, and said: “There’s nothing wrong with indulging in a bit of stupid humour. And Last One Laughing has that in abundance.

“It’s a bit of joyous, silly fun… and I have no qualms declaring it one of the best shows on TV right now. Mark my words: season two might be even better than the first.”

Romesh Ranganathan stars in the show (Ian West/PA)

The Times awarded it four out of five stars, describing it as “puerile, ridiculous and absolutely life-affirming”.

The Telegraph also gave it four out of five stars, and said: “The format has an inherent problem: watching people not laugh has limited appeal. Watching comedians fail to get laughter is uncomfortable.

“When those comedians are trying really hard to get laughter, it’s actively horrible.”

Elsewhere, The Independent praised the “sheer daftness” of the show and wrote: “In the end, just like the wonderful simplicity of a thumb war or a staring competition, it’s just not that complicated to make the funniest thing on British TV.”

The UK version of the show launched in 2025, and was adapted from the original Japanese version titled Documental, which was created by Hitoshi Matsumoto, who was also host of the gameshow.

The franchise has seen global success, with adaptations in countries including Ireland, France, South Africa and Australia.