John Malkovich is wisecracking CIA agent in first trailer for Wild Horse Nine

The trailer for upcoming black comedy Wild Horse Nine has been released and shows John Malkovich as an aging and eccentric CIA agent sent to 1970s Chile.

The plot involves Malkovich’s character, Chris, and his partner, Lee, played by Oscar-winning actor Sam Rockwell, being sent to the remote Easter Island for a job.

The trailer shows the pair making wisecracks against one another, with Rockwell telling the colourful Chris: “Can we just keep a little bit of a low profile while we’re here?”

Their loyalty to one another is tested as Steve Buscemi, who plays a more senior CIA officer, tells Lee’s character that Chris must not come back from the island.

Created by Searchlight Pictures, the blurb accompanying the trailer on YouTube reads: “Shortly before the 1973 Chilean coup, CIA agents Chris (John Malkovich) and Lee (Sam Rockwell) are dispatched from Santiago to Easter island by their bureau chief, MJ (Steve Buscemi).

“Amongst the island’s iconic statues, and as the long-time partners wrestle with their dark pasts and present conspiracies, Chris’s new found bond with a pair of rebellious students (Mariana di Girolamo and Ailin Salas) threatens to send everyone’s trip to this remote paradise sideways.”

The film, which also stars Parker Posey as Lee’s wife, is directed by Oscar winner Martin McDonagh, who is also known for In Bruges and The Banshees Of Inisherin.

It was filmed on Easter Island, a special territory of Chile in the south eastern Pacific Ocean, and one of the world’s more remote inhabited islands.

Wild Horse Nine is due to be released worldwide on November 6.