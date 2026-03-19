Greg James putting on ‘brave face’ for Comic Relief cycle while dad in hospital

BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James has said he is putting on a “brave face” as he cycles across the UK to raise money for Comic Relief while his father is in hospital recovering from a stroke.

The broadcaster is on the penultimate day of his eight-day challenge, which has seen him tasked with travelling 1,000km on a tandem bike as he makes his way from Weymouth to Edinburgh.

James, 40, is kicking off the seventh day of his challenge in Sunderland and will cross the finish line in the Scottish capital on Red Nose Day on Friday.

Greg James said he has ‘so little energy’ but ‘a lot of love’ left (Ben Whitley/PA)

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he said: “I have so little energy but I have a lot of love, and I have a lot of strength left, I think, in my head at least.

“I am so depleted by this thing. I knew it would be difficult, but I did not think it would be this difficult.”

James said he has not yet processed parts of the challenge, including when he was joined by the Prince of Wales as he made his way through the South Yorkshire countryside.

He added: “What is amazing is that there seems to be some sort of… the interest in it, I’m so proud that we came up with this daft challenge and that people are interested in it, and that’s leading people to donate.”

James also hailed Comic Relief as “brilliant” as it raises money for people who may not receive much support from their families, adding that he is “very fortunate” to have a close network.

Earlier this month, the radio DJ posted on social media to reveal that his father had suffered from a stroke, but said that he would still be undergoing his Red Nose Day challenge.

Greg James was joined by the Prince of Wales on his challenge (James Watkins/BBC)

He told BBC Breakfast: “My dad is very ill, he fell ill a couple of weeks ago and is still in hospital.

“I’m very fortunate that I’m surrounded by – I have an amazing wife, an amazing dog.

“My sister and my niece have come up here to Sunderland, that’s my little safety net.

“I feel very fortunate about that, and it’s making me sad because I’m also very, very sad, but I’m having to brave face it a bit and be like, ‘Yay, Comic Relief’.

“But I’m also remembering what it would be like for people who don’t have that support, and that’s what’s really spurring me on.”

James continued: “It actually makes me quite emotional when I see primary school kids coming out and waving and having flags and red noses and signs and stuff.

“Because I go, ‘That’s what it’s all about’ – everyone clubbing together and doing a nice thing.”