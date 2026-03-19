Greg James breaks down in tears as he feels ‘rotten’ during Comic Relief cycle

Greg James broke down in tears on BBC Radio 1 as he spoke about how “rotten” he feels on the penultimate day of his Comic Relief challenge.

The broadcaster, who is currently in Sunderland, has been tasked with cycling 1,000km from Weymouth to Edinburgh over eight days to raise money for the charity.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1, the 40-year-old tearfully spoke about his “village” – his family, friends and colleagues – who are keeping him going during his challenge.

James said: “I wanted to share what my village is, the thing that gets me through. And that’s (my wife) and that’s my lovely, amazing dog, and that’s my mum and dad, and that’s my sister, and that’s my niece and my nephew and all my best friends and everyone at Radio 1.

“It’s all the people that support me every single day, and it’s the (BBC Radio 1) breakfast team – they sent me a selfie this morning, and I started crying because I saw them in the studio and I was like ‘I miss those guys’, because we pick each other up every day.

“So that’s my village, and I’m lucky. I’m so lucky to have that. I’m so lucky to have those people and that’s why I’ve been smiling on that bike, even though I’ve not wanted to do it, because I’ve had all those people in my head that really look after me when I need it.

“And there are lots of people that don’t have those people when they need it, and I feel terrible about that. So that’s why I wanted to do this. That’s why I’m going to complete it. But I am feeling rotten today.”

Greg James said he has ‘so little energy’ but ‘a lot of love’ left (Ben Whitley/PA)

During the broadcast, his sister and his niece joined him in the studio to offer their support and he broke down in tears as he hugged them both.

James also spoke to BBC Breakfast on Thursday and said he is “so depleted” by the challenge, adding: “I knew it would be difficult, but I did not think it would be this difficult.”

Earlier this month, the radio DJ posted on social media and revealed that his father had suffered a stroke but said that he would still be undergoing his Red Nose Day challenge.

He said, although his father is still in hospital, he is “putting on a brave face” as he cycles across the UK despite being “very, very sad”.

James added that the support from his loved ones is “spurring me on” as he embarks on the final leg of his cycle, as he hopes to cross the finish line in the Scottish capital on Red Nose Day on Friday.

During his challenge, the broadcaster has been praised by the Prince of Wales who joined him on his tandem bike as he made his way through the South Yorkshire countryside.

Earlier this week, William also sent a letter to James to wish him luck as he embarked on his challenge.